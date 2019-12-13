Mahadayi: Javadekar promises Goa Governor of solution

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik that a ‘positive solution’ to the Mahadayi river water diversion issue, also involving neighbouring Karnataka, would be found ‘in a day or two’.

Goa recently protested over a reported Central nod to Karnataka to go ahead with the Kalasa-Banduri project which aims at providing drinking water to three north Karnataka districts by diverting Mahadayi water.

A Goa Raj Bhavan statement said Malik had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Mahadayi river dispute on Thursday, after which Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Javadekar assured of a speedy solution.

“Javdekar conveyed to Governor Malik over phone that a positive solution would be arrived in a day or two,” the Raj Bhavan said.