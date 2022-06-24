Malayalam actor Khalid passes away

Malayalam actor Khalid passes away

Well-known cinematographer Shyju Khalid, director Khalid Rahman and cinematographer Jimshi Khalid are his sons

PTI
PTI, Kottayam,
  • Jun 24 2022, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 15:41 ist
Malayalam actor Khalid. Credit: IANS Photo

Theatre and film artist Khalid died on a movie set near Vaikom on Friday, police said. He was 70.

Khalid, known for his role in a popular Malayalam comedy serial, was acting for a Tovino-starrer at Vaikom near here, sources said.

"He was found lying in the bathroom of the movie set at around 9:30 am today. The crew members took him to a nearby hospital but could not save his life," police said.

Well-known cinematographer Shyju Khalid, director Khalid Rahman and cinematographer Jimshi Khalid are his sons.

The post-mortem and inquest proceedings are going on, police said.

