Malayali IS operative's death reported earlier: Kerala

Malayali ISIS operative's death reported earlier, says Kerala Police

So far over 100 youths from Kerala, including professional qualified men and women, reportedly joined the extremist outfits from Kerala and many were reported killed

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 11 2022, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 20:45 ist

Amidst reports that a Malayali ISIS operative was killed in Afghanistan, sources in Kerala police said that the incident was reported much earlier.

As per reports quoting Islamic State Khorasan Province publication 'Voice of Khorasan', Najeeb Ali, a 23-year-old engineering student from Kerala was killed in Afghanistan.

Kerala police sources said that the youth hailing from Malappuram district in Kerala reportedly went to Afghanistan in 2017 and joined ISIS and his death was also reported much earlier.

So far over 100 youths from Kerala, including professional qualified men and women, reportedly joined the extremist outfits from Kerala and many were reported killed.

According to Voice of Khorasan, Najeeb was killed after soon after his marriage was fixed with a woman from a Pakistani family. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

ISIS
Kerala
Death
Afghanistan
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Apps and oranges: Behind Apple’s trademark ‘bullying’

Apps and oranges: Behind Apple’s trademark ‘bullying’

Can Vrishabhavathi be Bengaluru's Thames?

Can Vrishabhavathi be Bengaluru's Thames?

Two years of Covid: The rights and wrongs

Two years of Covid: The rights and wrongs

Home for disabled near Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes

Home for disabled near Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

 