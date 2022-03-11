Malayali ISIS operative's death reported earlier, says Kerala Police

Amidst reports that a Malayali ISIS operative was killed in Afghanistan, sources in Kerala police said that the incident was reported much earlier.

As per reports quoting Islamic State Khorasan Province publication 'Voice of Khorasan', Najeeb Ali, a 23-year-old engineering student from Kerala was killed in Afghanistan.

Kerala police sources said that the youth hailing from Malappuram district in Kerala reportedly went to Afghanistan in 2017 and joined ISIS and his death was also reported much earlier.

So far over 100 youths from Kerala, including professional qualified men and women, reportedly joined the extremist outfits from Kerala and many were reported killed.

According to Voice of Khorasan, Najeeb was killed after soon after his marriage was fixed with a woman from a Pakistani family.

