Man brushes teeth, shaves during virtual Kerala HC hearing

In the latest virtual courtroom gaffe, a person reportedly appeared brushing teeth and shaving during the virtual proceedings of the Kerala High Court.

It was during the proceeding of the bench headed by Justice V G Arun on Monday that a person reportedly appeared brushing his teeth and shaving. The incident came to light after the images went viral on social media.

High court sources said the judge seems to have not noticed the faux pas. It seems the person, who is yet to be identified, had accidentally switched on his mobile phone camera while viewing the proceedings, and it went unnoticed.

The Kerala High Court resumed virtual hearing from Monday as there was a further surge in Covid cases in the state.

In courts across the country, several such instances were reported. With many lawyers appearing in casual dresses in virtual courtrooms, directions were also issued by courts to ensure a proper dress code.

