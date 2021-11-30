Man gets 46 years of rigorous imprisonment for child sexual abuse in Kerala

A 47-year-old man was sentenced to 46 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a ten-year-old girl at Palakkad district in Kerala.

The convict, of the Cherpulassery area in the district, was sentenced by a fast-track court on Tuesday. A fine of Rs. 1.5 lakh was also imposed on the convict.

Prosecutor Nisha S said that the accused was found guilty under two sections of the Pocso Act for the sexual assault and under IPC for house-trespass.

In an incident in 2018, the convict sexually assaulted the girl after barging into her house. The convict, who is a relative of the girl, entered the house when no one else was around and sexually abused the girl. The girl told her mother about the incident it was subsequently reported to the police.

A police team led by circle inspector Deepu Kumar nabbed the accused and filed the charge sheet. The accused was an autorickshaw driver.

