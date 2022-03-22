Man gets 73-year sentence for sexually abusing grandson

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Mar 22 2022, 06:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 06:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A 64-old-year-old man in Kerala was sentenced to 73 years under various sections of POCSO Act for sexually abusing his seven-year-old grandson.

Since the sentence could be served concurrently, the convict needs to undergo only around 20 years of jail term. The incident took place in Idukki district of Kerala in 2019. The child's grandmother noticed the incident and reported it to the police. A fast-track court in the district pronounced the judgment.

Kerala
sexual assault
POSCO

