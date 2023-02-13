TN oppn targets DMK govt over crime incidents in state

Man hacked to death in Coimbatore; four ATMs cut open in Tamil Nadu

The Opposition camp including the AIADMK and BJP took potshots at the DMK government on the 'deteriorating law and order' situation

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Feb 13 2023, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 20:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Two crime incidents -- a four-member gang hacking a man to death in Coimbatore and a group cutting open four ATMs and decamping with Rs 70 lakh in cash in Tiruvannamalai district – have rocked Tamil Nadu in the past two days.

The two incidents gave enough fodder to the Opposition camp including the AIADMK and BJP to take potshots at the DMK government on the “deteriorating law and order” situation in the state. Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP state chief K Annamalai took to Twitter and wondered whether the state was plunging into lawlessness and asked the DMK dispensation to take remedial measures. 

Gokul was murdered by a gang of four members near the district court complex in Coimbatore on Monday when he was sipping his tea at a tea stall. While Gokul died on the spot, his friend Manoj, who was injured in the attack, is being treated at a government hospital. 

Police said the culprits escaped from the crime scene and a manhunt has been launched to nab them. They also added that CCTV footage from the area is being collected to identify the murderers. 

On Sunday, a group of men cut open four ATMs in Tiruvannamalai district with initial investigation pointing fingers at a gang that could be from outside the state. 

"We have clues and scientific evidence. They have sound technical knowledge and know the vulnerabilities of ATM machines. All the four ATMs they cut open are the same type of machine,” N Kannan, IG (north zone), said. 

The police also said the group is believed to have targeted one ATM after another and used gas-welding machines to cut open them.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
Crime
DMK
India News

What's Brewing

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'

UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

 