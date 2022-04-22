Mentally challenged woman gang-raped in Vijayawada government hospital

In a shocking incident, a mentally challenged woman was raped by three men in a narrow room in Vijayawada government hospital while the city police remained unresponsive to the missing complaint of her parents.

The culprits are identified as the workers of a fogging agency operating on the hospital premises. The 23-year-old woman, a resident of Vambay Colony in Vijayawada, was lured by one Dara Srikanth, a contract employee with the agency.

Dara reportedly brought the woman with him to the hospital on 19 April night and raped her, keeping her confined to the tiny room, adjacent to a lift, used by the agency. He left her there the next day morning and the woman roaming clueless there was again sexually assaulted by two other workers - Babu Rao and Jorangula Pawan Kalyan.

The woman's ordeal went for about 30 hours.

Vijayawada commissioner Kanti Rana Tata said the three accused were arrested. On Friday, following the orders of chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy, Nunna Circle Inspector Hanish Kumar and SI Srinivas were put under suspension for dereliction of duty, not acting on the woman's parents' complaint swiftly.

TDP President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited the victim in the hospital and held the “YSRCP government's inefficiency responsible for the inhuman incident.”

“The police did not act and as a result, the girl had to undergo the long agony till her father, brother and relatives rescued her. They broke open the doors, saved the girl and caught one offender on the spot. This shows how anti-social elements are rearing their ugly head in the state. Women and girls have no safety under the Jagan regime,” Naidu.

The opposition leader demanded the constitution of a special court immediately and ensure the death penalty for the culprits to deliver justice to the victim's family.

The TDP chief lamented that atrocities on women were on the rise in the state, “contrary to the Chief Minister's claims that Disha app and policing have improved their safety.”

Meanwhile, CM Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the victim and ordered the immediate termination of the services of the fogging and security agencies at the government hospital. A health department probe has also been initiated.

