MGR’s statue draped with saffron shawl; Tamil Nadu CM condemns

A statue of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran in the Union Territory of Puducherry was found draped with a saffron shawl on Thursday, prompting calls of condemnation against such “barbaric activities” from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

In a strong statement issued here on Friday, Palaniswami termed draping of MGR’s statue with a saffron shawl was “hurtful” and "barbaric" and will never be accepted by Tamils. The statue located on the Villianur road in Puducherry was found draped with the shawl in saffron colour on Thursday evening.

Statues of Periyar in Tamil Nadu have come under attack in the past few years, but this is the first time in the recent past that a bust of MGR has been subjected to “insult.”

He also said Tamils will not accept the conspiracy of people who are attempting to disturb national integration just to stay relevant in electoral politics. Palaniswami’s strong statement came a day after his deputy Panneerselvam also condemned the incident and demanded strict action.