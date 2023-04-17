Milma may seek govt intervention on Nandini's Kerala entry

Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation that sells 'Milma' brand milk and milk products could even seek government level intervention on the decision of Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation (KMF) to open outlets in Kerala to sell its Nandini brand milk and milk products.

Milma is also initiating a revamp of its brand image with the aim of meeting the challenges from domestic and global dairy brands.

Milma chairman K S Mani said that though he already wrote to his KMF counterpart expressing concerns over KMF opening Nandini outlets in Kerala, so far there was no response. The matter would be taken up with a forum of milk producers and would even seek government level interventions if required to convey Milma's concerns over the matter.

Nandini already opened two outlets in Kerala and invited applications from around 100 franchises in Kerala.

Milma raised the issue at a time when the KMF and opposition political parties in Karnataka were strongly protesting the decision of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation to enter Karnataka.

The revamp of Milma's brand image would be formally launched by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday. Ensuring uniformity in the quality, design and production process of the liquid milk, curd, set curd, flavoured milk and ghee sold in the market by Milma and its regional milk unions would be the first step under the revamp programme - ‘Repositioning Milma 2023’. The marketing network of Milma would be also expanded to ensure availability of all products even at remote areas.