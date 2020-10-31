Minor rape victim succumbs to burns in Kerala

Minor rape victim succumbs to burns in Kerala

The police say the accused, a neighbour of the victim, raped her several times by luring her with a promise to marry her

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 31 2020, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2020, 21:05 ist

A 17-year-old girl, who was a rape victim, succumbed to burn injuries at the Idukki district in Kerala.

A 24-year-old DYFI worker, identified as Manu Manoj, was earlier held by the police in this connection.

The girl hailing from Nariyambara near Kattappana town in Idukki was suspected to have burnt herself using kerosene. She was hospitalised with 65% burns on October 23. She died at the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital on Saturday. The victim's family had earlier complained that she was raped by Manu.

The police say the accused, a neighbour of the victim, raped her several times by luring her with a promise to marry her. He has already been expelled from DYFI after he was booked by the police.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Rape cases in India
Suicide
Death

What's Brewing

The man who makes Swiss watches from fallen rockets

The man who makes Swiss watches from fallen rockets

Could blood worms have invaded a dinosaur's leg bone?

Could blood worms have invaded a dinosaur's leg bone?

Halloween Blue Moon to appear tonight after 19 years

Halloween Blue Moon to appear tonight after 19 years

700-km-long jam in Paris ahead of 2nd Covid-19 lockdown

700-km-long jam in Paris ahead of 2nd Covid-19 lockdown

 