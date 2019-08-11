Modi-Shah are like Arjuna-Krishna, says Rajinikanth

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday hailed Home Minister Amit Shah for the handling of the situation before and after the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Rajinikanth also compared the Shah and Modi combination to Arjuna and Krishna of Mahabharata but quipped that only the duo know who is Arjuna and who is Krishna, evoking laughter from the audience and a chuckle from the Home Minister.

“Heartful congratulations to Amit Shah Ji for mission Kashmir. The way you conducted it, hats off. Especially the speech you delivered in Parliament. Fantastic sir. Amit Shah and Modi are like Krishna and Arjuna. We don’t know who is Arjuna and who is Krishna. Only they know,” Rajinikanth said.

He was speaking at the ceremony to release “Listening, Learning and Leading” a book written by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu here on Sunday morning. Amit Shah released the book at the ceremony organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

“Good luck to you sir and the country,” Rajinikanth said, pointing to Shah, who was the chief guest at the event where Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam were also in attendance.

On Naidu, the superstar said he always wondered how the Vice-President, a spiritual person to the core, came to politics. “I have always wondered. Venkaiah Ji is a spiritual person to the core and I don’t know how he came into politics. The kind of commitment Venkaiah Ji has for people is extraordinary. He is also a person who respects and worships friends,” the superstar said.