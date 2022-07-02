'Money Heist' characters add fun to political accusations in Telangana

Long after the series ended, the 'Money Heist' theme of red jumpsuits and Salvador Dali masks are now amusing the Telangana public.

As the BJP's top brass has convened in Hyderabad for their two day national executive meet, the social media is abuzz with pictures of some people in the popular Netflix series costume making an accusation, a political statement.

Netizens, especially the TRS's activists and supporters, are sharing these pictures-videos, where the characters are seen holding a placard while standing at places like banks, petrol bunks, railway stations and in one case in front of a LIC office - “We only rob bank. You rob the whole nation. #ByeByeModi.”

TRS working president KT Rama Rao was tagged in several such posts on twitter.

“What's happening in Hyderabad? Looks like #ModiHeist much bigger than #MoneyHeist,” tweeted Y Sathish Reddy, the TRS's social media convenor, along with a collage of photos from various spots.

A picture of a huge hoarding, purportedly erected in one area of Hyderabad, is also doing the rounds with the caption – Mr N.. Modi We only rob bank. You rob the whole nation.”

The poster is a reflection of the looting of the two governments.#TrsBjpDhosthi pic.twitter.com/sk85tiZIet — Telangana Youth Congress (@IYCTelangana) July 1, 2022

In what appears to be retaliation, the same picture is being circulated but with another message – “Mr K.. family. We only rob bank. You rob the whole Telangana.”

The Telangana Youth Congress also decided to jump in, morphing the 'Money Heist' characters with that of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son, minister KT Rama Rao.

And this time the tweet message was - “Mr N.. Modi We only rob Telangana. You rob the whole nation.”

The novel campaign comes following the TRS, BJP sparring over the Saalu dora; seluvu dora (Enough KCR, adios KCR) and Saalu Modi, sampaku Modi (Enough Modi-Spare us, Modi) hoardings erected in two different areas of the twin cities earlier this week.

The BJP had also accused the TRS of abusing power to occupy all the publicity space along the roads, leaving not much room for the party to promote its national executive meet and presence of party luminaries like Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda, home minister Amit Shah in the twin cities.