Moral policing allegation over Kerala art director's death

The death of an art director and teacher in Kerala has triggered allegations of moral policing.

Suresh Chaliyath, 44, was found hanging in his house at Asarippadi near Vengara in the suburbs of Malappuram district on Saturday morning.

Some of his relatives and friends said that he was facing severe mental depression after a gang attacked him a few days back on charges of chatting with a woman. He was attacked in front of his family.

Suresh, who was the art director of a film, was also a school teacher. He was also actively involved in cultural activities in the district.

The local police said that no complaints regarding the attack on Suresh were received earlier. But some of his relatives and friends have now made allegations about an attack he faced. A case of unnatural death was registered and further investigation was on, officials of the Vengara police said.