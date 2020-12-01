More devotees opt for Sabarimala Temple 'prasadam' via India Speed Post

Even as many pilgrims from different states are now unable to make it to Sabarimala Ayyappa temple during the ongoing pilgrimage due to Covid, many are opting the facility to get 'prasadams' from the renowned hill shrine at their doorsteps anywhere in India through Speed Post.

By the first two weeks of the pilgrimage, close to 10,000 persons availed the new facility of delivering Sabarimala 'prasadam' through the India Speed Post. The postal department is planning to spread more awareness about the scheme through posters in different languages at all post offices across the country.

An official at the Kerala postal department told DH that so far most of the bookings were from Kerala and other south Indian states as well as Maharashtra. However, there were inquiries even from places like Kashmir and Rajasthan. Of the over 9,000 bookings received uptill last week, about 8,000 were already dispatched.

The prasadam kits, named Swamy Prasadam, containing one packet aravana, ghee, turmeric, kumkum, vibhoothi and archana prasadam are delivered right from the hill shrine and it would reach devotees within a maximum of ten days from booking.

The Travancore Devaswom Board that manages the temple has made arrangements to bring the prasadam from the temple to the Pampa base camp and the postal department would collect it and pack it in specially made cartons.

The kits priced at Rs 450 also brings some relief to the fund crunches being faced by the Devaswom Board due to low pilgrim turn out as the Devaswom Board would get Rs 250 for each kit.

Meanwhile, a proposal to allow more pilgrims to the Sabarimala temple by relaxing the Covid-19 restrictions was still pending. It was learnt that the government was thinking twice before taking a decision on the matter as some outfits like Hindu Aikya Vedi had raised concerns over increasing the daily limit of pilgrims which is now 1,000 on weekdays, 2,000 on weekends and holidays and 5,000 on special occasions.