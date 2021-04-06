More than 80% voter turnout in Puducherry assembly polls

Over 80% voter turnout in Puducherry assembly polls

The 2021 assembly election is a very crucial one for Puducherry as this is the first time that the BJP is part of an alliance led by a regional party in the state polls

  • Apr 06 2021, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 22:31 ist
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes, at a polling booth, during the Puducherry Assembly Election, in Pudupet, Puducherry. Credit: PTI Photo

An estimated 81 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the elections to elect a new Puducherry assembly on Tuesday. Reports from the Union Territory said the approximate percentage stood at 81.55 at the end of the polling at 7 pm.

High turnout was reported from all four regions -- Puducherry, Karaikal, Yanam, and Mahe -- of the tiny Union Territory. No violence was reported from any part of the UT.

The 2021 assembly election is a very crucial one for Puducherry as this is the first time that the BJP is part of an alliance led by a regional party in the state polls.

Also read: Tamil Nadu records 72% voting in peaceful election

Though the party failed to win any seats in the last elections, it convinced All India N R Congress to part with 9 seats in which former Congress leaders have also been fielded. The Opposition alliance is banking on the anti-incumbency factor attached with the Congress government that collapsed at the fag end of its tenure.

Former Chief Ministers V Narayanasamy, and N Rangasamy voted on Tuesday morning. Congress contested in an alliance with DMK, but the party did not field Narayanasamy this time.

