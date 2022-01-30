Most Covid cases in India are from the southern states

Unlike the second wave of Covid-19 in India, hospitalisation has been lower in the third wave, but most of the states are reporting record daily cases.

Meanwhile, the southern states are accounting for most of the cases reported in the country. The five southern states of India reported nearly half of India’s daily Covid-19 cases on January 27, according to a Business Standard report.

Until two weeks ago, one in five Covid cases were reported from the southern states, but now the numbers have doubled.

Currently, Karnataka and Kerala account for one in three Covid-19 cases. Tamil Nadu is home to every 10th Covid-19 case reported in India.

The cases in South Indian states started increasing after the cases in Maharashtra and Delhi showed a reduction. A similar trend was observed in the second wave too.

Until April 2021, the most number of cases were reported from Maharashtra, but after June 2021, South India saw a spike in its daily cases. From 21.8 per cent on April 23, 2021, southern states reported 44.2 per cent of the country’s Covid cases on May 21, 2021. Later, on June 18, it increased to 57.6 per cent.

The higher rate of Covid-19 tests in the southern states is a possible reason behind the rise in Covid cases. Two weeks ago, 17 per cent of India’s daily Covid tests were from these five states. It has now increased to 23 per cent.

