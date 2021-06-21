Mother accused of sexually abusing son in Kerala gets relief as SIT finds allegations unconvincing

In relief to a mother accused of sexually abusing her 14-year-old son in Thiruvananthapuram, a special investigation team that probed the case found the allegations not convincing.

The 37-year-old woman hailing from Kadakkavoor in the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram was arrested in January after her estranged husband complained that she had sexually assaulted their 14-year-old son. The local police registered a case under POCSO Act after recording the boy's statement.

The special investigation team found that the child's statement was not convincing and circumstantial evidence also did not support the versions. Phycologists who counselled the boy also said that the statements were not convincing, police sources said.

The SIT submitted its report at the POCSO court in Thiruvananthapuram.