Move to confer D'Litt to community leaders

Move to confer D'Litt to community leaders

The move came amidst allegations by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan that the CPM government was politicising the Universities in the state

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 08 2022, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 00:34 ist
Credit: Twitter

A move by the Calicut University in Kerala to confer D'Litt to community leaders close to the ruling CPM in the state has triggered a row.

A proposal to confer D'Litt to Vellappally Natesan, who is the general secretary of SNDP Yogam that represents the Hindu Ezhava community, and All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama
general secretary Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, came up before the university syndicate. But it faced opposition even from pro-left members in the syndicate.

Both Natesan and Aboobacker Musaliyar are close to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The move came amidst allegations by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan that the CPM government was politicising the Universities in the state.

Syndicate member E Abdurahiman had made the proposal at the syndicate meeting the other day citing the contributions they made in the field of education. But many members in the syndicate opposed it. Hence the matter was left to a sub-committee.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Calicut University
India News
Kerala

What's Brewing

Small dinosaur fit for living room to be auctioned

Small dinosaur fit for living room to be auctioned

Skeleton reveals amputation surgery 31,000 years ago

Skeleton reveals amputation surgery 31,000 years ago

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

Dutch city to ban meat ads in world first claim

Dutch city to ban meat ads in world first claim

'B'luru not drowning': Netizens share dry pics of city

'B'luru not drowning': Netizens share dry pics of city

 