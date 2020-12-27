Muslim cop carries exhausted woman devotee few kilometers on Tirumala footpath

An act of a Muslim policeman carrying an exhausted Hindu devotee of Lord Venkateshwara on his back for a few kilometres has earned the appreciation of the pilgrims and the TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy.

The incident took place last week while the lady, about 60 years old, was walking through the arduous Annamayya Margam to the famous shrine at Tirumala.

The centuries-old walkway through the Seshachalam forests, folklore says, was the path taken by the fabled devotee and composer of numerous Venkateshwara sankirtanas—Saint Annamacharya.

When the cop spotted Nageswaramma in incapacitated condition, Shaik Arshad of YSR Kadapa Special Branch carried her for about six kilometres on his shoulders to the nearest motorable spot. She was reportedly admitted to a hospital later.

The constable was part of the security of former MLA Amarnath Reddy who came to Tirumala on padayatra on December 23 in the said route. Reddy spoke to Arshad, appreciating his service, and said that he would recommend him for a suitable reward.

"In a humble manner, Arshad attributed the stamina, strength that aided him to carry the devotee as a blessing from Lord Venkateshwara," the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board chief said.

In the backdrop of a few devotees falling sick on the footpaths taken by thousands of pilgrims daily to Tirumala, TTD chairman directed officials to arrange emergency facilities like medicines, ambulance, oxygen and also wireless sets for faster correspondence and action.

Two days back, Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation MD B Sreedhar was taken ill while on the Alipiri footpath and was moved for medical care.

“Enhance the primary medical centre staff strength on Srivari Mettu and Alipiri footpath routes to work in two shifts. Extend the PHC services for devotees coming in the Annamayya Margam,” instructed Reddy.

TTD is mulling a plan to support old age homes and Leprosy hospitals in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the chairman said.