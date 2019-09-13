MV Act: Kerala for selective reduction of traffic fines

The Kerala government has put on hold implementation of the spike in fines for violating traffic rules.

It is planning to reduce the fines for petty offences, while those for offences like drunk driving and driving while using mobile phone might be retained.

Kerala Transport Minister A K Saseendran said that a clarification from the Centre regarding the states reducing the fines is awaited.

The state transport department is drafting a revised fine structure.

Though the enhanced fines were imposed in Kerala from September 1, it was put on hold after a week citing public resentment. The average daily traffic fine collection during the first week of September in Kerala was over Rs 8 lakh, while it was around Rs 7 lakh earlier.

Meanwhile, there were allegations that the upcoming Assembly bypolls prompted the government to apply brakes on the new traffic fines.

Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan alleged on Friday that the Kerala government's decision to slash fines was aimed at securing vote bank.

Former Kerala state police chief T P Senkumar said that the enhanced fines would definitely act as a deterrence against road rule violations and hence it should be enforced.

Road safety expert Upendra Narayanan said that enhanced fine structure needs to be rationalised depending upon the type of vehicles and type of roads.

The government should also ensure proper maintenance of roads, he said.