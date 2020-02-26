Mysuru: Father, son arrested for running marijuana business

Police have arrested a 60-year-old man and his son, who were into marijuana cultivation and were selling them for the last three decades. They also seized 23.5 kg of marijuana from them.

The Police arrested Siddaraju and his son B S Manjunath, of Belagola village in Srirangapatna, Mandya district. On tip-off, Police took Siddaraju into custody when he was carrying 5.4 kilo of ganja, in front of PKTB Sanitorium Hospital on KRS Road, in the city, on Monday. Police recovered 18-kilo marijuana from Manjunath.

During the investigation, Siddaraju has said that he and his son are into the ganja business for the last 30 years. The duo was cultivating ganja at KRS, Yedathittu village near Hulikere Circle and at empty places on the bank of river Cauvery. The father and the son were experts in processing ganja and they used to sell it in tea stall in Mysuru city.