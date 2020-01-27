Mysuru: Men get jail for trying to kill sister-in-law over property dispute

VIII Additional District and Sessions Judge, Mysuru (to sit at Hunsur) B Madhusudhan sentenced five years of imprisonment and Rs 12,500 fine on three persons for attempt to murder.

Shivappa, 55, Manjunatha, 42, both residents of Hanchipura in HD More taluk and Siddappa, 52, of Doddahalli have been convicted for trying to kill one Prabha on March, 03, 2017. Shivappa and Manjunatha are brothers and Prabha is their sister in law. The duo had property dispute issue with Prabha, who is also a widow.

The convicted had forcefully poisoned Prabha when she was working at her farm land. Later, a few people who noticed the incident shifted Prabha to hospital.