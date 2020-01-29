Mysuru woman threatens to file fake rape case against man for refusing to frame husband

A woman allegedly threatened a man of lodging fake rape case against him for refusing her to make false evidence against her husband.

The accused Geetha allegedly threatened Raghu of framing him into a fake rape case when the latter refused to help her in wrongly accusing her husband of extorting money from her.

According to Vijayanagar Police, Geetha and her husband were not in good terms. She invited Raghu, someone she knows, to her home at Vijayangar Fourth stage and urged him to give false evidence against her husband. Accoring to Police, Geetha offered Rs 20,000 to Raghu and asked him to create false evidence to prove that Geetha's husband took Rs 2 lakh from her forcefully.

Raghu refused to do it and lodged a complaint, police said.