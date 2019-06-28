Naidu in search of a home as Jagan govt slaps notice

After the demolition of Praja Vedika adjacent to his Undavalli riverfront rented bungalow, the Capital Area Development Authority (CRDA) has slapped a notice on former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, asking him to answer within a week why his bungalow can't be demolished. The bungalow, belonging Lingamaneni group, that owned the Air-Costa is said to have built within 100 meters distance from the river bed, flouting all norms.

The CRDA assistant director Narender Reddy served the notice on Friday morning. It was pointed out that the bungalow, swimming pool and makeshift helipad have no permission. However, Naidu, who is not the owner of the building, started looking for alternate places to shift with the Jaganmohan Reddy’s government making amply clear its intentions. “How can the government demolish the Prajavedia even as my father who is 69-year-old sleeping in the adjacent house, in the middle of the night. What kind of vengeful governance is this?,” Naidu’s son N Lokesh questioned.

Actually, several TDP leaders in the Uddhandarayapalem of the capital region have offered open plots for Naidu for the construction of a new house. Meanwhile, TDP cadre is busy scouting for suitable houses for Naidu in Vijayawada and Guntur so that he can easily move around the capital area. While Naidu built a permanent house in Hyderabad where his wife and daughter-in-law stay and run the family business, Naidu has no permanent stay in Amaravati. Only Jagan and Pawankalyan have permanent places to reside and run their political outfits.

The CRDA identified close to 60 such bungalows in violation of the building laws. All the building owners will get notices, beginning with Naidu, the officials said. On the first day, notices will be served to about 20 owners. It may be mentioned that the CRDA had already bulldozed the Praja Vedika adjacent to Chandrababu's residence. Naidu built Praja Vedika adjacent to his house for use as a venue to meet people and hold official reviews.

While Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam party alleged that the government was resorting to a witch hunt, YSR Congress Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy said that none who have flouted rules and constructed illegal structures in river bed will be spared.