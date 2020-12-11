New genus of Malaria detected in Kerala

New genus of Malaria detected in Kerala

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that the spread of disease could be prevented with timely diagnosis

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Dec 11 2020, 20:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 20:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

A new genus of Malaria has been detected in Kerala. Plasmodium ovale was detected in a soldier who came from Sudan.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that the spread of disease could be prevented with timely diagnosis and initiation of preventive measures. The patient is being treated at Kannur district hospital.

"Plasmodium ovale is generally reported in Africa. Plasmodium vivax and falciparum are generally spotted in Kerala," she said.

In India, coronavirus was first detected in Kerala on January 30. The alertness of the state against Covid-19 as well as the steps taken to minimise the spread and casualty received much attention, not only in the nation but also worldwide.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Malaria
Kerala
K K Shailaja

What's Brewing

Telecom marketshare battle intensifies: Report

Telecom marketshare battle intensifies: Report

From the Newsroom: BKU moves SC over farm laws

From the Newsroom: BKU moves SC over farm laws

'Mental health is a pervading issue in 70% urban India'

'Mental health is a pervading issue in 70% urban India'

Route approved for relocated Olympic marathon

Route approved for relocated Olympic marathon

 