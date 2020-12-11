New genus of Malaria detected in Kerala

A new genus of Malaria has been detected in Kerala. Plasmodium ovale was detected in a soldier who came from Sudan.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that the spread of disease could be prevented with timely diagnosis and initiation of preventive measures. The patient is being treated at Kannur district hospital.

"Plasmodium ovale is generally reported in Africa. Plasmodium vivax and falciparum are generally spotted in Kerala," she said.

In India, coronavirus was first detected in Kerala on January 30. The alertness of the state against Covid-19 as well as the steps taken to minimise the spread and casualty received much attention, not only in the nation but also worldwide.