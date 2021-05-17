New govt in Kerala to swear in on May 20; CM's son-in-law among probable ministers

A 21-member second consecutive Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala led by Pinarayi Vijayan will swear in on May 20 afternoon.

Vijayan's son-in-law and DYFI national president Mohammed Riyas's name is also doing the rounds among the youngsters to make it to the new cabinet. Among the incumbent ministers, only Health Minister KK Shailaja was learnt to have ensured a place in the second consecutive cabinet also.

Vijayan said that the members of the new Cabinet would be finalised by tomorrow.

He said despite the triple lockdown in place in the state capital owing to Covid, at least 500 persons need to be allowed at the swearing-in ceremony to be held in the Central stadium adjacent to the government secretariat.

Apart from 140 newly-elected MLAs and 29 MPs from the state, invited representatives of political parties, judiciary, executive and media would be allowed, provided they are tested Covid negative or taken two-dose Covid vaccination.

The venue can accommodate up to 50,000 where only 500 would be allowed by strictly adhering to Covid norms. The swearing-in ceremony was delayed mainly to see if the Covid situation would improve, he said.

Among the ten parties in the LDF, the CPM that heads the coalition with 62 MLAs is likely to have 12 ministers, while CPI that stands second with 17 may get four cabinet berths. JD(S) and NCP with two MLAs each may get one ministerial berth each, while five coalition partners with one MLA each may have to shares cabinet seats on a rotation basis.

The Loktantrik Janata Dal, which is among the one MLA coalition party, was learnt to be denied seat as the CPM was insisting that the party should merge with JD(S).

The LDF meeting on Monday was learnt to have reached understandings on seat sharing. LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan, who is also CPM Kerala secretary in charge, said that since all sections of the society have voted in favour of the LDF in this elections, representation of sections would be ensured in the Cabinet also.

Sources said that the CPM would be giving prominence to youngsters and new faces in the Cabinet. Though Riyas was eligible to be a minister there were concerns that being the Chief Minister's son-in-law his entry to Cabinet may invite criticisms. Former MLA M B Rajesh and journalist turned politician Veena George are among the new young faces being considered in the cabinet.

Even as there was a suggestion that all incumbent ministers from CPM should give way for new faces and youngsters, KK Shailaja would be retained in the cabinet considering her popularity especially in the fight against Covid and NIPAH.