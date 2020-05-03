No fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala for second time in three days

Kerala recorded no fresh COVID case for a second day in three days on Sunday while one infected person recovered, bringing down the COVID-19 active cases to 95.

A Kasargod native who was under treatment in Kannur district recovered from the infection. Kannur district continues to have highest number of patients at 37, while Kasargod has five COVID-19 active patients.

No COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on May 1 also, while two cases were reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, five more trains for migrant workers were operated on Sunday. Only those who insist on returning to their native places were being allowed to go.

The state government also issued guidelines for entry of Keralites stranded in other states to enter the state by road. Six entry points have been designated, which includes Manjeshwaram in Kasaragod and Muthanga in Wayanad. Testing and quarantine facilities were being set up at the entry points.