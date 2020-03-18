No fresh Covid cases in Kerala, 25,603 still under observation

No fresh cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in Kerala for the second consecutive day on Wednesday even as 25,603 were still under observation and test results of around 400 with some symptoms were pending.

As of now 24 persons in Kerala, including two foreign tourists, were found COVID-19 infected. Two of them, including a child in Kochi and one person at Kannur, were reported to have tested negative for the virus infection in the preliminary tests. But they would be declared free from the virus only after repeated tests.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held discussions with various religious heads on Wednesday and stressed the need for avoiding gatherings for prayers and festivals, including Friday prayers at mosques, Sunday mass at churches and temple festivals. All the religious heads assured steps to avoid gatherings, said the CM.

As part of stepping up vigil against the chances of community-level spread of COVID-19, the state health department directed all doctors on leave to rejoin service. More quarantine facilities were being made by identifying hostels and vacant buildings and service of healthy volunteers were also being sought by the government.

The State Level Bankers Committee had recommended a one-year moratorium on all loans, provided there was no default on repayment till January. The RBI will have to take a decision.

Even as the government rejected demand from various quarters to shut down bars and liquor retail outlets, the government was learnt to have directed the bars to ensure adequate distance between tables and as well as hygiene. Retail outlets were directed to open more counters to avoid crowding of customers .

Meanwhile, a former police officer under observation at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital managed to flee from the hospital on Wednesday morning. He was traced by the police by noon.