No HC bar on Kerala swearing in ceremony

The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to consider minimising the participation at the swearing-in ceremony of the new government on Thursday.

The court directive came on petitions seeking a ban on the physical swearing-in ceremony owing to the Covid pandemic situation. The court declined to impose any ban on the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flayed the decision of opposition UDF to keep off from the swearing-in ceremony.