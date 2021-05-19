No HC bar on Kerala swearing in ceremony

No HC bar on Kerala swearing in ceremony

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flayed the decision of opposition UDF to keep off from the swearing-in ceremony

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 19 2021, 22:56 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 22:56 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to consider minimising the participation at the swearing-in ceremony of the new government on Thursday.

The court directive came on petitions seeking a ban on the physical swearing-in ceremony owing to the Covid pandemic situation. The court declined to impose any ban on the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flayed the decision of opposition UDF to keep off from the swearing-in ceremony.

