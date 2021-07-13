No move to rename Kasargod villages, says Kerala CM

No move to rename Kasargod villages, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

There need not be any apprehension in this regard, Vijayan told Siddaramaiah

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 13 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 22:46 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday informed Karnataka leader of opposition Siddaramaiah that there was no move to rename any places in Kasargod.

Vijayan sent a letter in this regard to Siddaramaiah on July 7 in reply to an earlier letter of the latter raising apprehensions over the alleged moves to replace the Kannada names of some places in Kasargod with Malayalam names.

Vijayan said that no decision was taken to change the name of any village in Kasargod. There need not be any apprehension in this regard.

He also said that steps were being taken to relay classes in Kannada medium also as part of the online classes being conducted amid the closure of schools due to Covid-19.

Vijayan had earlier stated that reports that the Kerala government was planning to rename some villages in Kasargod were baseless.

