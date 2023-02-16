No political angle in army man's death: TN cops

Ruling out any political angle into the murder of a 29-year-old army personnel, Krishnagiri district police on Thursday said the victim and the accused were “close blood relatives” and the “unfortunate incident” took place over a petty issue. The police also warned of action against those spreading “false messages” over the incident, in an oblique reference to BJP’s claim that the victim was targeted because he belonged to the Army.

Krishnagiri district Superintendent of Police P Saroj Kumar Thakur told a press conference that the deceased, Prabhu, was the grandson of the brother of R Chinnasamy, the DMK councillor of Nagajonahalli town panchayat, who is one of the nine accused in the case. The clarification by the SP came on a day the BJP took out marches across the state condemning the DMK government’s “cruel disrespect to our Indian Army.”

“The accused involved in the case are close blood relatives of the victim and they live close to each other. The case absolutely has no political angle. No political members are involved in the case. The issue started with a petty dispute near a public water tank on February 8,” Thakur said.

The argument took place between Chinnasamy and Kannammal, Prabhu’s mother, over using water from a drinking water tap for washing clothes on February 8 which turned into a brawl the same evening when the DMK councillor and his relatives barged into Kannammal’s house and assaulted her sons Prabhu, and Prabhakaran, who is also in the Army.

Police arrested six accused including Chinnasamy’s son who is a police personnel on February 9. Prabhu, who received head injuries in the attack, died at a private hospital in Hosur on February 14 following which a manhunt was launched to arrest Chinnasamy and two of his accomplices who were hiding. They were picked up on Wednesday.

“All nine accused involved in the case have been arrested. All have been sent to judicial custody,” the SP said. He also warned of action against people who are spreading “false messages” with an intention of tarnishing the image of the police.

“It was an assault case between close blood relatives over a petty dispute and I repeat it had absolutely no political angle,” Thakur added.

While Prabhu and Chinnasamy were admitted to a hospital, the latter was shifted to a private hospital due to the grievous nature of injuries he sustained on his head in the brawl. However, Prabhu died Tuesday evening.