Not certified as Covid cure, Andhra Pradesh govt okays use of Ayurvedic 'miracle cure'

The Jaganmohan Reddy government has allowed the public distribution of the Krishnapatnam medicine touted as a miracle drug to cure, prevent Covid-19.

The approval is based on the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), New Delhi report that the herbal concoctions made by a local, unregistered Ayurvedic practitioner Bonige Anandaiah are unharmful.

The studies, however, stated that there is no evidence of the herbal medicine curing Covid-19. Willing people can take the Krishnapatnam medicine but only in addition to the regular treatment, CMO officials informed on Monday.

The herbal eye drops haven't been given approval, pending the report on their safety, which is expected in about three weeks.

Thousands of people – from neighbouring states like Telangana, and some reportedly from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka – had thronged the tiny village along the sea coast in Nellore district seeking a spoonful of the paste prepared and distributed by Anandaiah and his men, free of cost.

The Covid-19 remedies offered also included herbal eye drops, which several Covid-19 patients claimed helped their oxygen levels improve significantly and instantly.

The dispersion was, however, stopped a fortnight back after the AP Lokayukta ordered a probe and the district administration, police department too expressed fears over the mass gathering of people, including many positive patients becoming a super spreader event.

Read | Thousands in Andhra Pradesh seek Ayurvedic medicine touted as miracle cure for Covid-19

But the huge support the medicine has received from the public and political leaders across the spectrum has prompted Chief Minister Reddy to direct the officials to verify the medicinal worth of the “Krishnapatnam cure” through Ayush, ICMR and other bodies.

Meanwhile, Kotaiah, a retired headmaster whose video about the eye drops “healing him” went viral on social media 10 days back, expired on Monday. His claims of revival within minutes from a gasping condition have added to the multitudes of people queuing up for KMs at Krishnapatnam for the herbal medicine.

Kotaiah was later admitted into the Nellore government hospital and was under critical care. Speaking to DH, District Medical and Health Officer Dr S Rajya Lakshmi said that he had comorbidities.

“Like stated earlier too, Anandaiah's medicine is not harmful but it will also not help in curing, preventing Covid-19. In the tests we conducted in the Krishnapatnam etc villages, some of the locals have tested positive,” the DMHO said.

The herbal medicine distribution is expected to resume from Tuesday, this time under the government aegis and following the Covid-19 appropriate protocol like social distancing.

Relatives, friends can collect the medicine on behalf of the positive patients whose entry is now prohibited at Krishnapatnam.