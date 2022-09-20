Not even slightest compromise with BJP: M K Stalin

Ruling out even a “slightest compromise” with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin has asserted that the party-led alliance in Tamil Nadu consisting of Congress and Left parties will continue for the 2024 General Elections.

Stalin also appealed to all political parties opposed to the BJP and its ideology to come on “one platform” to achieve electoral success. He also categorically said he was not in the race to be a Prime Ministerial candidate or play the role of a kingmaker, quoting his father M Karunanidhi’s famous line, “I know my height.”

In an interview with News 18 Tamil Nadu television channel broadcast Tuesday morning, the Chief Minister spoke about his government’s 16-month tenure, the schemes that have been launched so far, and on opposition parties' criticism over the increase in the rates of property taxes and power consumption.

“We will continue to strengthen the current alliance in Tamil Nadu, and we will strive to win all 40 constituencies in the state and in Puducherry in 2024. This alliance was never a mere electoral alliance, but one of ideology and commitment. The alliance will continue for (2024 polls) and I want the alliance to continue,” Stalin said.

To a question on whether one can assume that the DMK will not make even the slightest compromise with the BJP, Stalin replied, “why do you have a doubt on that? There shall be no doubt on that issue.” Stalin on August 16 declared that the DMK will not make “even slightest of compromise” ideologically with the BJP or RSS as the ideology of the two parties is completely different.

The DMK President said all opposition parties that are opposed to BJP should come together to fight the ruling party at the Centre.

“I had made a statement in March 2021 when Rahul Gandhi had come to Tamil Nadu for a campaign. The statement was that all opposition parties should fight the BJP jointly. I stand by my statement. Only if all parties come together, we can taste victory. If parties go their own way, then it will certainly affect the electoral prospects,” he said.