Now, BJP MLC N Ravikumar raises slogans against Doreswamy

The controversy over derogatory remarks against freedom fighter HS Doreswamy took an ugly turn with BJP MLC, N Ravikumar raising slogans against him, on Tuesday.

The incident at the Legislative Council came under criticism from opposition parties who demanded an apology from the BJP MLC and protested at the well of the house.

During a discussion on BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal's constroversial remarks, Ravikumar interjected during a submission by Congress MLC Ivan D'Souza. Alleging that Doreswamy had associated with anti-national elements, Ravikumar said that he should be ashamed of himself.

"Doreswamy-ge dhikkara koogthene (I will shout slogans against him)," he said, even as other BJP MLC's including YA Narayanagowda and Tejaswini Gowda continued their diatribe against Doreswamy as they defended Yatnal.

While leader of the opposition in the Council SR Patil objected to the remarks, JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti said that it was wrong on the part of Ravikumar to raise slogans against Doreswamy. "Ravikumar should apologise," he said.

Meanwhile, JD(S) Srikantegowda raised a point of order, which was also interrupted as BJP MLCs continued their remarks against Doreswamy, prompting Congress and JD(S) MLAs to protest in the well of the Council.

Earlier, BJP MLCs had accused Doreswamy of threatening to "finish" Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to a speech where he had asked voters to end Modi politically. "A complaint should be lodged against him," the MLCs demanded. They accused him of being anti-national, as he was associated with Amulya Leona - girl arrested for raising pro-Pak slogans, and youth leaders Jignesh Mevani and Kanhaiya Kumar.