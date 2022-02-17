Now, hijab row hits prestigious Andhra Loyola College

The Hijab-Burqa row that has engulfed Karnataka schools and colleges has hit Andhra Loyola College, a famous educational institution in Vijayawada.

A group of Muslims gathered at the autonomous college on Thursday after the principal Father Dr GAP Kishore asked two girl students to remove their burqas in the waiting room and enter their classroom in the prescribed uniform.

Speaking to the media, the burqa-clad girls – in their final year B Sc course - said they were attending the college in the same attire since their first year. The identity cards they displayed show them photographed with hijab. However, one of them claimed that the principal remarked that they started coming to college in burqas after the controversy broke-out in Karnataka.

The Jesuit institution, established in 1953, said that they were falsely accused of barring the two Muslim girls from entering the classroom.

The college management stated that it has a prescribed uniform for both the boys and girls and the related code of conduct was duly signed by all the students and parents during their admission.

“The usual practice is that (some) Muslim students and teachers come inside the premises in their traditional attire. They remove it in the waiting room and then enter the classroom in the uniform,” Father Kishore said.

When reminded about the duly set rules and regulations, the two girls said, “their parents could object to them attending the classes without the traditional dress.”

“When asked to bring their parents to re-convey the rules, the girls went back but soon returned with a gentleman who asked why I was not allowing the girl into the class. The rules were repeated and an appeal was made to cooperate to maintain the peace and tranquility inside. (But) in about half an hour there was media and outsiders at the campus,” Father Kishore said.

As the commotion continued and the police too entered the scene, Father Kishore received a telephone call from the Krishna district collector who “advised him to allow the students inside the classrooms for the time being.” The instructions were followed and the same was informed to the Police commissioner, AP state council of higher education, and the Muslim elders.

“We will take a decision on this matter soon,” Fr Kishore told the media.

In a press statement, the principal said that ALC is catering to the educational needs of various sections irrespective of their caste, creed, or religion.

