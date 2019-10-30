NPCIL admits to presence of malware in Kudankulam plant

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) that owns the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant project (KKNPP) in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday admitted to the presence of a “malware” in its system and said the incident was immediately investigated by specialists.

The clarification from the NPCIL comes a day after KKNPP dismissed as “false information” reports that the atomic power plant came under cyber-attack recently after an expert in the field said he had alerted about the “intrusion” to the government.

“Identification of malware in NPCIL system is correct. The matter was conveyed by CERT-In when it was noticed by them on September 4, 2019. The matter was immediately investigated by DAE specialists,” the NCPIL said in a statement, without mentioning the name of KKNPP, whose system was targeted.

It said the investigation revealed that the infected PC belonged to a user who was connected in the internet-connected network used for administrative purposes.

“This is isolated from the critical internal network. The networks are being continuously monitored. The investigation also confirms that the plant systems are not affected,” the statement added. Tuesday’s statement by KKNPP had said the control systems atomic plants in the country are “stand-alone” and are “not connected to outside cyber network and internet”.

The issue came to the public domain after several users on Twitter claimed that a data dump on VirusTotal, a virus tracking website, suggested that Lazarus, the North Korea-based hacker group, might have gained access to some of the systems at KKNPP. Cyber threat intelligence analyst Pukhraj Singh, who had also worked with the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), had also said that the attackers might have managed to get domain controller-level access at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant.

A cyber expert, who wished to remain anonymous, said the attack seems to have been carried out by using a “muted variant” of the virus 'DTRACK' that can give administrative control of the infected system to the virus’ creator. He said domain controller and control systems of the power plant are different, there was no major threat.

“Getting access to the domain controller doesn’t mean you can shut down the plant. It is possible only if someone physically transfers the virus from the domain controller to the control systems of the plant using a USB drive, which is impossible,” the expert who did not wish to be named said.

If the alert had indeed been sounded out, the expert said, he was sure that Standard Operating Procedure of shutting down all the systems, including computers, would have been carried out.