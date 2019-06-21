NRI's suicide snowballs into political row in Kerala

A political row is brewing in Kerala after an NRI businessman committed suicide on Monday allegedly over the denial of permission for a convention centre he wanted to construct at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

The decision of the Left front government in Kerala on Thursday to suspend four officials of Anthoor municipality at Kannur district in North Kerala triggered allegations that the municipal chairperson P K Shyamala, wife of a CPM top leader, was being protected.

NRI businessman Sajan Parayail's wife and staff, after his death, alleged that the Anthoor municipality denied permission to the convention centre citing flimsy reasons, and mental stress over it forced Sajan to take the extreme step.

His wife had alleged that municipal chairperson P K Shyamala, wife of CPM central committee member M V Govindan, had openly said that clearance would not be given to the convention centre.

Infighting among CPM leaders was alleged to be a reason for delaying permission. Sajan, who was reportedly friendly with CPM cadres in the locality, had sought the help of party senior leader P Jayarajan in getting clearance for the building. Sources say this provoked Shyamala, as there were differences among the CPM leaders including her husband, with Jayarajan.

Kerala Opposition leader and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that action should be taken against Shyamala who had a role in delaying the permission to the convention centre, instead of making officials scapegoats. He said the municipality denied permission to the convention centres even after the district town planning officer gave a report in favour of it.

Sajan's wife on Friday gave a petition to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging strict action on the issue.

Last year also an NRI ended his life in Kollam after local CPI workers opposed construction of a workshop alleging that it was a paddy field earlier, causing embarrassment to the governments.