O Panneerselvam to reach Chennai on October 5, more meetings in the offing

Efforts to sort out differences between Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam on crucial issues with regard to AIADMK is set to intensify from Monday as the party’s self-imposed deadline for announcing the Chief Ministerial face for 2021 elections ends on October 7.

Panneerselvam, who is camping in his native district of Theni since Saturday, is expected to return here on Monday for further talks with his supporters and interlocutors who are trying to resolve issues between him and Palaniswami. In Chennai, Palaniswami held back-to-back consultations with three ministers, including two from the Western Tamil Nadu region from where he hails, fueling speculation on the October 7 meeting.

On Sunday, the deputy chief minister also sent a political message by inspecting the site where a statue is being built for Mookaiya Thevar, a prominent person from the dominant Mukulathor community to which he belongs to.

Though in his native district, Panneerselvam, who feels sidelined within the AIADMK, continued to receive visitors, including local leaders, for the past two days. On Saturday, Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar met him ostensibly to invite him to inspect the statue site of Mookaiya Thevar, but OPS is understood to have made his stand clear on the issue.

“He is expected to reach Chennai on Monday and we hope there will be more meetings before Wednesday as we have declared that the CM face will be announced on October 7. We are hoping that the two sides will find a common ground and resolve differences,” a senior leader told Deccan Herald.

Another leader said that OPS reminded interlocutors that any decision of the party or appointments need to be ratified by him as he is the coordinator of the AIADMK. “He made his stand clear to Udhayakumar and former minister Natham Viswanathan,” he said.

As the differences remained unresolved, there was also speculation that the decision might be postponed. Panneerselvam has been expressing his displeasure over the way Palaniswami and several ministers were treating him in the party and government.

Sources said the deputy chief minister remains firm on the constitution of a steering committee with 11 members to run the party. However, Palaniswami is opposed to the idea as he feels such a committee would only create more problems within the AIADMK.