One held over suspected LeT links; Palakkad on alert

One person was detained by Kerala police following suspected links with Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists.

The Kerala police are maintaining high alert in parts of Palakkad district close to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu following suspicions that six LeT terrorists intruded into Tamilnadu.

Police sources say a person hailing from Kodungalloor in Thrissur district working in the Gulf and recently returned, was arrested on Saturday afternoon. He was on the police radar due to inputs from central intelligence agencies that he was providing facilities to the six LeT terrorists. A woman close to him was also under police surveillance.

Police intelligence sources said that the intelligence inputs regarding the LeT links of the Kodungalloor native were yet to be verified. So far there was no specific information about any unlawful activities by the one who is in custody. There was also no information that the six LeT terrorists intruded to Kerala. But since the chances were not ruled out fully, the police were maintaining high alert along the border areas.

Meanwhile, the detained person told a television channel that he had no connection with any terrorists.