One more Congress leader joins CPM in Kerala

One more Congress leader, G Rethikumar, a former general secretary of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, joined the CPM on Wednesday.

Another former general secretary of Kerala Congress K P Anil Kumar and former secretary P S Prasanth were the others who recently left the Congress and joined the CPM. A V Gopinath, a prominent leader from Palakkad district, resigned from Congress recently.

CPM leaders indicated that more leaders from Congress may soon join the party.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that though earlier there was a tendency among Congress leaders to join the BJP, now it is very well evident that the Left Front is fighting against the BJP's policies and not the Congress. "Hence, Congress leaders are joining CPM. The Congress is a tent that is collapsing," he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders have unleashed a campaign that the CPM is becoming a trash bin of the national party.

While Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress said that nothing would happen to the party even if any top leader left, senior leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy did not react to queries of media persons on the exodus. Some Congress leaders said that the party should introspect on the reasons behind the exit of the leaders.

The present unrest in the Congress mainly started after the leadership change in the state with Lok Sabha MP K Sudhakaran being made the Kerala PCC president and Satheesan the Opposition leader. The district presidents of the party have been already announced while the new office bearers for the district and state committees are being finalised. The new leadership is also trying to bring a semi-cadre structure to the party to ensure discipline.

Check out the latest DH videos here: