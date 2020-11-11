Only green firecrackers allowed for Diwali in Andhra Pradesh: National Green Tribunal

In compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued directions that only green crackers could be sold and used for Diwali.

The timings for the bursting of crackers is also restricted to two hours, 8 pm to 10 pm, on Diwali day. The measure is to minimize air pollution due to firecrackers that could aggravate the Covid-19 danger.

As of November 9, as many as 8,16,322 persons recovered from Covid-19 and another 21,235 active cases are under treatment whose lung capacity might be at risk, health officials said.

“The health commissioner has requested to issue suitable instructions to the concerned on restricted use of firecrackers in the interest of Covid-19 patients (recovered and active) and in the interest of public health at large,” a government order issued by Nilam Sawhney, state chief secretary, on Tuesday said.

The state also issued Covid-19 guidelines for selling crackers. All shops selling crackers shall maintain 10 feet distance between each shop. Purchasers should maintain six-feet social distance in the queues. The purchasers shall also be advised against using hand sanitizer during Diwali celebrations but use normal soap while bursting crackers and lighting diyas.

Collectors, police superintendents/commissioners and municipal commissioners are instructed to implement the NGT orders across the state.

The NGT has in its November 5 order issued directions for remedial action against air pollution due to use of firecrackers aggravating the menace of Covid-19, posing higher danger to the lives and health of the vulnerable groups.

The NGT directed to impose a ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in areas where the air quality is poor, very poor and severe.

In cities/towns where air quality is moderate or below, only green crackers can be sold and the timings for use and bursting of crackers be restricted to two hours during Diwali and Gurpurab; 6 am to 8 am on Chatt and 11.55 pm to 12.30 am during the Christmas and New Year eve.