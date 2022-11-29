Opposing Vizhinjam project 'anti-national activity'; govt, agitators tighten stands

The Kerala government on Tuesday reiterated that the Adani Vizhinjam international seaport project would be commissioned in September 2023 itself and accused those opposing the project were indulging in an anti-national act.

While the state government strengthened its campaign for the project, there were no signs of compromise on the part of the agitators. They allege that even the assurances like job given by the government to the families of those killed in the Ockhi cyclone in 2017 at Vizhinjam were not yet fulfilled.

A counter campaign is going on against the agitators. Video footages of a priest calling for police station attack as well as an earlier statement of archbishop emeritus of Thiruvananthapuram Latin Catholic Archdiocese Soosa Pakiam backing the port project are being widely circulated on the social media.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who represents Thiruvananthapuram constituency where the port project is coming up, kept off from an expert summit on Vizhinjam international port organised by Kerala government's implementation agency Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited.

Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil said at the summit that the first-phase of the project would be commissioned in September 2023 itself as planned. The international port coming up just 10 nautical miles away from the international shipping route would be a major boost not only to Kerala's economy, but the entire nation.

Fisheries Minister V Abdurahiman said that protest against a major development project against the nation should be considered only as an anti-national act. The state government was committed to overcome such protests against development projects, he said.

With no signs of compromise either from the government and the agitators, and BJP and other Sangh Parivar outfits intensifying demonstrations at the project site demanding timely commissioning of the project, a highly sensitive situation is prevailing in the region. Attempts to create a communal divide was also suspected, said police sources.

As part of tightening police vigil, a police officer in the rank of deputy inspector general was appointed as special officer for the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram and neigbouring districts and more senior police officers were also deployed for the security arrangement of the region.