OPS calls for “unity” among AIADMK factions; EPS says no reproachment

Utilizing J Jayalalithaa’s sixth death anniversary as yet another opportunity to reach out to the AIADMK, expelled party leader O Panneerselvam on Monday reiterated the need for “unity” among various factions of the party, an offer rejected by the dominant group led by Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The day saw four groups of the AIADMK led by EPS, OPS, T T V Dhinakaran, and V K Sasikala – visiting Jayalalithaa’s memorial on Marina Beach separately and paying their respects to her. Palaniswami, the interim general secretary of the AIADMK, administered an oath on the occasion to party cadres that they will commit themselves to the ideals propagated by Jayalalithaa and party founder M G Ramachandran.

Also Read — Jayalalithaa remembered on sixth death anniversary; rival AIADMK leaders pay tribute separately

The former Chief Minister also hit out at the state government led by M K Stalin and asked cadres to continue to “expose” the “misdeeds” of the DMK dispensation.

Panneerselvam, who visited Jayalalithaa’s memorial, said the only way to revive the AIADMK was to “unite” all factions. “Unity is strength. All AIADMK factions should unite to take the party back to its glory. We should all join together,” he said, in an open invitation to the EPS camp.

This is not the first time that OPS has sent feelers to the EPS camp, which has rejected the latest offer as well. AIADMK organising secretary and a close confidante of EPS, D Jayakumar, told reporters that the party has no intention of taking back those who were “expelled” for bringing disrepute to the organisation.

“What is there to talk about? We have made it clear several times that we are not ready to take back anyone who was expelled. The party is strong under EPS, and he is our leader,” Jayakumar said. While OPS, Dhinakaran and Sasikala want them to be taken back into the AIADMK, EPS is dead against such a move.

The AIADMK plunged into a crisis in 2016 following Jayalalithaa’s death on December 5.

The party split into two after OPS rebelled against Sasikala in February 2017 but after she was jailed in a disproportionate assets (DA) case, OPS and EPS, who was installed as CM, came together.

They expelled Sasikala’s nephew Dhinakaran and steered the party together for nearly five years. However, EPS dislodged OPS in July this year using the brute majority he enjoys in party forums.