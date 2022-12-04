Ordinance banning online gambling: TN says nothing wrong in not issuing GO

Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said it was not “blaming” Governor R N Ravi on the issue of banning online gambling and regulating online games but was only “insisting” that he gives his assent to the Bill passed by the state assembly in this regard.

Law Minister S Regupathy also expressed the hope that the Governor will sign The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022 into law “very soon” as a government delegation led by him clarified the doubts that Ravi raised during their meeting on December 1.

“We are not blaming the Governor. We are only asking him not to delay his assent to the bill and give it soon. We have explained our position to the Governor and answered all his queries. We returned on Thursday from the meeting with the impression that he will soon give his assent. He told us to keep the Chief Minister informed about the discussion,” Regupathy said.

The minister’s remarks come at a time when the DMK and its alliance partners have criticised the Governor’s delay in signing the Bill. Meanwhile, the Ordinance approved by the Governor in October lapsed on November 27, which gave the parties enough fodder to hit out at Ravi, who has been criticised for his controversial comments on Sanathana Dharma.

The non-assent for the bill which bans online gambling and regulates online games in Tamil Nadu is the latest source of friction between the Governor and the DMK government, which has been locked in an intense battle with Ravi over several issues.

Regupathy also joined issue with Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on his comments that the state government did not issue a Government Order regarding the Ordinance after it was approved by the Governor in the first week of October.

He said the government got the Governor’s nod for the Ordinance on October 4 and a Government Order (GO) was to be issued after framing the rules and regulations. “But on October 5, the announcement regarding the convening of the Assembly came and it was decided that we will pass a bill and send it to the Governor's assent. However, we published the ordinance in the government gazette. That is the only reason. But Annamalai hid the reason while talking to the press,” Regupathy said.

The bill, which was drafted following suggestions from a committee headed by Justice (retired) K Chandru, says said no online games provider shall provide online gambling service or allow the playing of any online game of chance specified with money or other stakes or playing of any other online game in contravention of the regulations, in any form.

This is the second time that Tamil Nadu is acting against online rummy – the AIADMK government had in 2021 imposed a ban through a law which was struck down by the Madras High Court on the grounds that the legislation was drafted without enough proof and reasons.