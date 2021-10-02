Party chief's links with fraud case accused fuels infight in Kerala Congress

A section of Kerala Congress leaders is calling for a CBI probe into the dealings of the fake antique merchant Monson Mavunkal recently arrested, as state Congress president K Sudhakaran is on the defensive over his link with him.

The demand is being seen as a fallout of the ongoing infight in Congress.

While dissident leader V M Sudheeran and Congress's Lok Sabha MP Benny Behnan raised the demand for a probe, leader of opposition V D Satheesan backed the Kerala PCC chief Surendran. Satheesan said that attempts to haunt Sudhakaran just because the fraudster took a picture with him would not be allowed.

Sudhakaran already said that he had met Mavunkal several times for consultation as Mavunkal had claimed that he was a cosmetologist. But he denied the allegations that he was witness to Mavunkal accepting money from many. He also said that he would move legally against Mavunkal for cheating him by posing as a cosmetologist.

Sudhakaran's links with Mavunkal came out at a time when resentment was brewing against the Sudhakaran-Satheesan leadership of the party. Many prominent leaders already left the party, including a former Kerala PCC secretary Solomon Alex on Thursday. Senior leader Sudheeran had recently quit the political affairs committee and openly flayed the functioning style of the new leadership of the party.

Meanwhile, the CPM is yet to launch any major attack against Sudhakaran over his links with Mavunkal. Mavunkal's link with many serving police officers had already cautioned the ruling front and there were concerns whether any CPM leaders may be found in the list.

