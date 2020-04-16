PIL in Madras HC against giving 'communal flavour' to coronavirus news

A PIL has been filed in the Madras High Court against alleged communal flavour to the coronavirus news in sections of media and seeking directions to strictly comply with the Supreme Court's recent order to publish official version on the pandemic.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

A special bench comprising Justices R Subbiah and R Pongiappan, before which the petition came up for hearing on Thursday, adjourned the hearing by two weeks for filing of counter by the centre and the Tamil Nadu government.

Petitioner Umar Farooq, who claimed to be a member of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), alleged that sections of media reported about the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, which became a big hotspot for coronavirus spread, with a "communal flavour".

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

This has "triggered communal antagonism" and has also perpetrated hatred affecting communal harmony, he claimed and pleaded the media should be directed to tread with caution and warned against the giving any communal angle to the Tablighi event.

He said 15 lakh people in the national capital have applied for ration cards and the Delhi government has been providing food to 10 lakh people everyday.

The chief minister requested the people and media to inform the government if any needy doesn't get food.

"The government has arrangements to provide food to 20 lakh people everyday. There is no shortage of food," he said.

Thee total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday increased to nearly 1580, with 17 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day.

Of the total cases, 1080 are of those who have been brought to facilities through special operations.