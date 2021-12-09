Placement season: Record high offers, packages at IIT Hyderabad

Even as a new Covid-19 variant worries the economy, IIT Hyderabad students have received a record-high number of offers this placement season.

The peak package offered is Rs 65.46 lakh per annum, “highest in the history of the institute” established in 2008. The average package came to be about Rs 23 lakh.

466 offers (including 34 international offers from Japan, Taiwan) were made by 104 companies during phase-1 of campus placements held online in the first week of December.

210 companies came scouting for talent, compared with 116 companies last year.

In a sign of bounce-back after the Covid-19 caused slump in the job market, 427 students are already placed during Phase-1. The overall students placed in the entire previous academic year (2020-21) was 305.

The top recruiters include Flipkart, Indeed, Infurnia, JP Morgan, Meesho, Microsoft NTT AT, Newzera, Silicon Labs, Suzuki Motor Corp, TSMC and Zomato.

The first graduating batch of interdisciplinary MTech programs at IITH like MTech in Smart Mobility has registered 100 per cent placement within the first week of placement process. The number of students opting for semester-long internships has also more than doubled to 33 in 2021-22 as compared to 12 in 2020-21.

“Various initiatives in the last two years like semester-long Internship for B.Tech., Interdisciplinary M.Tech., industry lectures, industry-defined M.Tech., projects have started yielding results and we will continuously improvise on it,” said Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH.

Officials said that the 2021-22 placement season started on a positive note with 82 Pre-Placement Offers (PPO), as opposed to 49 PPOs in the previous academic year.

Over 650 students across the departments have registered for placements this year.

Phase-2 placements would be conducted in January 2022.

Prof C Krishna Mohan, Dean (Public and Corporate Relations) said, “We had revamped our placement office into the Office of Career Services two years back with the objective of overall career development of students including counselling to help them decide an appropriate career.”

Check out latest videos from DH: