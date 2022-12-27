PM Modi's brother Prahlad's car meets with accident in Mysuru

The Mercedes Benz car in which Prahlad Modi, brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, travels met with an accident near Kadkola of Mysuru taluk, Mysuru district on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred when the car was moving towards Bandipur national park. Since the airbags opened during the crash, Prahlad Modi (70), his son Mehul Prahlad (40), daughter-in-law Zindal Modi (35), and grandson Menath Modi (6) who were in the car suffered minor injuries. The child, however, suffered a leg fracture.

They were treated at JSS Hospital in Mysuru, police said.

According to MP Pratap Simha, the incident has occurred as the driver, Sathyanarayana, felt drowsy for a while.

Mysuru city police commissioner Ramesh Banoth and Mysuru district SP Seema Latkar rushed to the spot, and later monitored the treatment of those injured at the hospital.

A case has been registered in Mysuru south police station.