PM's b'day: TN BJP plans to gift gold rings to newborns

PM's birthday: Tamil Nadu BJP plans slew of programmes, to gift gold rings to newborns

Each ring, weighing about 2 grams, is expected to cost around Rs 5,000

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Sep 16 2022, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 22:41 ist
Also, he would distribute 750 kg of fish to the people in Kolathur Assembly constituency, under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, to mark the 72nd birthday of Modi. Credit: AP Photo

 Tamil Nadu BJP has planned a string of events including gifting gold rings and baby kits to newborns, to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

According to state BJP sources, the gold rings would be given to the children born on September 17 coinciding with the birthday of the Prime Minister.

Each ring, weighing about 2 grams, is expected to cost around Rs 5,000.

Also Read — Modi to release cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Saturday morning

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan would give away the gold rings along with baby kits to the beneficiaries at the RSRM hospital in Royapuram here.

Also, he would distribute 750 kg of fish to the people in Kolathur Assembly constituency, under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, to mark the 72nd birthday of Modi.

The prestigious Kolathur constituency in the city is represented by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Also, Murugan would attend a blood donation camp at Kancheepuram and later inaugurate a medical camp in Avadi as part of the Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav campaign for nationwide blood donation. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Tamil Nadu
BJP
India News

What's Brewing

Father preserves 'raped' daughter's body for 44 days

Father preserves 'raped' daughter's body for 44 days

Sanitation workers get electric two-wheelers in K'taka

Sanitation workers get electric two-wheelers in K'taka

Armed man protects kids from stray dogs in Kerala

Armed man protects kids from stray dogs in Kerala

'DDLJ' is remade for the stage, raising eyebrows

'DDLJ' is remade for the stage, raising eyebrows

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

 